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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Folio stand

DLN1732/10

Travel with your iPad in style

Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go.

See all benefits

with a folio that converts to a stand

Travel with your iPad in style

  • for iPad

Closure converts to a convenient stand

The secure closure folds back to become a stand for convenient, hands-free viewing on any flat surface.

Folio-style case

The folio-style case protects your entire device, with a cover that easily opens to provide convenient access when you need it.

Leatherette exterior for style and durability

This case is made from an attractive and durable leather-like material, so it provides protection for your device – in style.

Technical Specifications

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