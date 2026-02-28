2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1732/10
Travel with your iPad in style
Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go.
for iPad
The secure closure folds back to become a stand for convenient, hands-free viewing on any flat surface.
The folio-style case protects your entire device, with a cover that easily opens to provide convenient access when you need it.
This case is made from an attractive and durable leather-like material, so it provides protection for your device – in style.