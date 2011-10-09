2 year warranty
Discontinued
Protective plus non-slip grip
This rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector.
for iPad
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.
The case material covers the volume buttons, giving you push-through control while your device stays protected.
This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.