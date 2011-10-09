ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Hybrid case

DLN1718/10

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Protective plus non-slip grip

This rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector.

See all benefits

in one slim case

Protective plus non-slip grip

  • for iPad

Full iPad functionality while protected

Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.

Covered buttons for push-through protection

The case material covers the volume buttons, giving you push-through control while your device stays protected.

Quick and easy protection in a snap

This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.

Technical Specifications

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.