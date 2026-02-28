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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Screen protector

DLN1716/10

Protect your iPad display

Use a crystal-clear sheet to protect your iPad Multi-Touch glass screen. Virtually invisible but noticably different, our screen protector won’t distort the revolutionary IPS display so you can enjoy clean, clear, vivid images at any angle.

See all benefits

with a crystal-clear screen protector

Protect your iPad display

  • Crystal-clear

  • for iPad

Lint-free cloth included to clean surface of your device

Don't trap dust beneath your new screen protector! Use the included lint-free cloth to thoroughly clean the surface of your device before applying the film.

Static adhesion for easy application and removal

Since the screen protector works using static adhesion, they are easy to apply, reposition and remove without leaving behind any sticky residue on your device's screen.

Smoothing card included for easy application

Use the included smoothing card to gently remove any air bubbles that may have become trapped under the protective film during application.

Technical Specifications

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