2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1716/10
Protect your iPad display
Use a crystal-clear sheet to protect your iPad Multi-Touch glass screen. Virtually invisible but noticably different, our screen protector won’t distort the revolutionary IPS display so you can enjoy clean, clear, vivid images at any angle.
Crystal-clear
for iPad
Don't trap dust beneath your new screen protector! Use the included lint-free cloth to thoroughly clean the surface of your device before applying the film.
Since the screen protector works using static adhesion, they are easy to apply, reposition and remove without leaving behind any sticky residue on your device's screen.
Use the included smoothing card to gently remove any air bubbles that may have become trapped under the protective film during application.