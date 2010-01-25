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2 year warranty

  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
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  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
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  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
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Discontinued

iBoom JukeBox

DLA78405/10

5

| (1) Review

Enjoy iPod in full stereo sound

Experience your iPod in room-filling sound with iBoom JukeBox, the hi-fi speaker system for iPod. With the amazing Display Remote, you can navigate your iPod content on the remote's info screen! Dock to charge the Remote and your iPod.

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and control with the on-screen remote

Enjoy iPod in full stereo sound

  • For iPod

Attractive speakers fill any room with your music

The attractive speaker system looks great in any room of your house so you can enjoy your music out loud instead of on your headphones.

Charge the remote control on the base unit

Conveniently charge the included remote control on the base unit so it's ready when you need it and out of the way when you don't.

Remote control with easy-to-read iPod info display screen

The Display Remote features a bright and easy-to-read screen so you can view and navigate your iPod content on the remote control, just like you would on your iPod!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

25/01/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox

This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox

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