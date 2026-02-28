2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM713/12
Obsessed with sound
Playback music and recharge your iPhone/iPod with the Philips component hi-fi system. Premium hi-gloss black finished speakers and aluminum cabinet add a touch of class while dome tweeters deliver detailed and natural sound.
dock for iPhone/iPod
Dome tweeter
100W
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instruments tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
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