2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM3260/12
Sound system that fits your home
Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with DualDock via Lightning & 30pins connectors.This micro music system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus-it looks great in any home, with 2 in 1 table stand for flexible placment.
DualDock for iPod/iPhone
Desktop or wall-mount option
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
40W max
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
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