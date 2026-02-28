2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM3100/12
Relax with great music
Enjoy music in pure, detailed sound on this Philips Classic micro system. Play and charge your iPod/ iPhone and have a rich music experience with MP3-CD playback, MP3 Link and USB Direct.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
60W
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
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