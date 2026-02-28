2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM278/12
Obsessed with sound
Playback your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound while recharging it with the Philips sleek micro music system. The flat, compact design is also wall-mountable to complement any interior. USB Direct for added playback options.
dock for iPhone/iPod
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
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