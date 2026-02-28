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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DCM230/12

Enjoy iPod music in Hi-Fi sound quality

Free your iPod music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCM230. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the sleek system features smart functions and boasts total 30W RMS power for truly dynamic sound.

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Enjoy iPod music in Hi-Fi sound quality

  • Plays MP3/WMA-CD

  • USB Direct

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Elegant design with super slim CD slot

Elegant design with super slim CD slot

Digital tuning for station presets

Digital tuning for station presets

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