2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM230/12
Enjoy iPod music in Hi-Fi sound quality
Free your iPod music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCM230. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the sleek system features smart functions and boasts total 30W RMS power for truly dynamic sound.
Plays MP3/WMA-CD
USB Direct
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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