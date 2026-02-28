2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM2068/12
Sound system that fits your home
Let your portable music play on at home. This Philips DCM2068/12 micro sound system comes with a dock for the iPod/iPhone/iPad, and with a USB Direct for portable devices. Whether wall-mounted or on a tabletop, the system looks sensational.
iPhone 5
with Lightning connector
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
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