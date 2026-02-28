2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM105/12
Obsessed with sound
Dock your iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.
Dock for iPod
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
iPod music playback and recharge
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