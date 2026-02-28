2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCD3020/96
Relax with great music
Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DVD, CD, USB, FM
120W, Bass radiator
This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
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