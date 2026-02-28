2 year warranty
Discontinued
DC910/98
Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound
Enjoy your videos the right way simply by rotating your iPod from portrait to landscape position on the Philips Docking Entertainment System DC910. Plus, dual wOOx loudspeakers impart deep, powerful bass to all your music - from any source!
Rotating dock
USB and SD card slots
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots. Simply plug your device into the USB port, or insert your memory card in the SD/MMC card slot on your Philips music system, your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends!
The accelerometer in your iPod touch automatically changes the way the content is displayed. If you rotate your iPod touch from portrait to landscape or vice versa, the contents of the display will be switched. This integrated dock for iPod on the Philips system is specially designed to suit this feature - you can change the display orientation of the dock so you can conveniently view a webpage, photo or video clip in its proper aspect ratio on the screen of your iPod touch.
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