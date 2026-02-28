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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC570/98

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

The ultra-stylish Philips Docking Entertainment System DC570 fills any room with your favorite iPod tunes. Elegantly designed to take up minimal space, the sleek system delivers unbelievably powerful Hi-Fi sound from its built-in subwoofer.

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with speaker tower

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

Stylishly sleek and compact design

Easy-to-use remote control included

Easy-to-use remote control included

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

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