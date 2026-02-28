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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC570/12

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

The ultra-stylish Philips Docking Entertainment System DC570 fills any room with your favorite iPod tunes. Elegantly designed to take up minimal space, the sleek system delivers unbelievably powerful Hi-Fi sound from its built-in subwoofer.

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with speaker tower

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

2.1 system with a built-in subwoofer

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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