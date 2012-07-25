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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

DC315/12

4.4

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Start your day, your way!

Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio.

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Wake up to your iPhone/iPod tunes

Start your day, your way!

  • 8W

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

Wake up to your iPod/ iPhone music or radio tunes

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Sound For A Small Unit

The Philips Clock Radio DC315 is a great little unit for use in a bedroom or kitchen. The built in sub gives great warmth and depth to the sounds stored on your ipod and has enough volume to fill a reasonably sized room without distorting the sound. Not only do you get great sound but you also get a very easy to read display that doesn't light up your room at night and an alarm that can play either the radio or music from your ipod. Our unit has aslo been on a few holidays with us and has proven to be pretty robust.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

17/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound from a small unit

Had been trying to find a small clock radio that would charge and play iphone/ipod touch for my son's bedroom. Tried many in shops etc to find that the sound was so "tinney" it was irritating to listen to. As this unit had a built in Sub Woofer, I decided to give it a go even though I tended not to buy Phillips brand. Wow! Even though I was testing it in one of the larger electrical superstores, the difference in the quality of sound was amazing so we bought it there and then. This has now tempted me to look at other Phillips goods when previously I wouldn't have given them a second glance. Only down side to the unit is the somewhat fiddley buttons located on the side of the unit which are difficult to use unless you turn the unit to the side so you can see which is which. However, for the deep bass and clear treble this unit produces, it's well worth the effort.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

ipod and iPhone it has the addapters for other devices as well personally I would recommend it to my friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.