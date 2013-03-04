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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DC291/12

3.7

| (6) Reviews

Rise and shine

Rich and clear sound is set free from your iPod/iPhone/iPad by this stylish Philips DC291/12 docking station. Play and charge your device at the same time, or use the set as an alarm clock to wake up to your favorite music or radio station.

See all benefits

Docking station: play and charge

Rise and shine

  • Aluminium

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

6

Reviews

1

04/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant system

ordered this item, as i couldnt find an iPad dock that suited my taste.. and all i can say is, that im very happy i bought this, the unit is lovely to look at, nicely designed, with a beautiful sound to it, the delivery was superb and fast also.. i'll be sure to order directly from philips again in the near future :D

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

05/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing

This is the first ipod dock i have bought and im so glad i did,the quality of the music is so rich and the bass is super impresive for a unit of this size,it is really simple to use and set up and well worth the money.A couple of friends that have seen it have gone out to purchase the same model the first and last ipod dock i think i will need to buy amazing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

14/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound

I bought this docking station for my I Pad.It was easy to set up and the I Pad fitted just fine also the sound was really good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

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