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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod

DC200/12

Wake up to your iPod music

Start a pleasant day with your iPod tunes on the Philips docking entertainment system DC200. Also featuring USB Direct playback and FM digital radio for great selections of music. A progressive volume alarm for a gentle wake-up call.

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with USB Direct

Wake up to your iPod music

  • USB

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

5W RMS total output power

This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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