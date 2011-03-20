2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Smiffy37
20/03/2011
United Kingdom
Perfectly formed
This was my third attempt at a replacement alarm clock and iPod dock. The functionality is great for the price, and the sound quality is good for such a small unit. Really happy with it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system