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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Car coaxial speaker

CSP510/00

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP510. These 13cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 180W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.

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with 2-way stereo for vivid sound

Your mobile music theater

  • 12.7 cm (5")

  • 2-way

  • 180W Peak

Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery

Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery

Inside the speaker, a diaphragm sits on top of a voice coil to produce a signal waveform once an input signal is received. It transforms the signal wave into a sound wave. Polypropylene is one of the lightest plastics ever invented and is great material for speaker diaphragms due to its weight, high strength, stiffness and tolerance for high temperatures. These polypropylene cones deliver high quality music by reacting to even the smallest sound signal to produce clear, vivid sound.

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

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