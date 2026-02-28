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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio video system

CED229/55

Experience live music and video in car

Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED229. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music and video in car

  • 7.6 cm (3") widescreen

  • DVD

Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

7.6 cm (3") color TFT LCD screen

This oversized display screen makes it easy to compose pictures and offers easy access to the control menu.

Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.