2 year warranty
Discontinued
CED229/55
Experience live music and video in car
Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED229. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.
7.6 cm (3") widescreen
DVD
This oversized display screen makes it easy to compose pictures and offers easy access to the control menu.
Reviews
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.