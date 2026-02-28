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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Car audio video system

CED1700/00

Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

Philips CED1700 with a 17.8cm/7" WVGA(800x480px) display for video & photo playback is the ultimate entertainment system for your car. Enjoy movies & music from multiple sources, and never miss a call with the built-in Bluetooth® receiver.

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Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

  • 17.8 cm (7")

  • Bluetooth

  • DVD

Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

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