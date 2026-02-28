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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

CAM150RD HD camcorder

CAM150RD/00

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Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

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