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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT50B/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Big sound that fits in a fist

Live life with music streamed wirelessly from one compact, round and easy to carry speaker. Bright colors help you pick one that fits your style and a built-in rechargeable battery keeps music pumping wherever and whenever you take it.

See all benefits

Big sound that fits in a fist

  • Bluetooth®

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 2W

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Advanced audio performance with a compact design

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great speaker

Just bought this. Connected it via Bluetooth and it worked instantly. Good volume and sound quality

This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker

This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker

05/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great portable speaker

Very pleaseed with the ease of use and the power this small speaker emits

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker

18/12/2016

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Good perfomance for the cost

Nice design & very compact ,easy to use. Also very simple to pair with smartphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker

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