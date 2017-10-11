2 year warranty
Discontinued
Big sound that fits in a fist
Live life with music streamed wirelessly from one compact, round and easy to carry speaker. Bright colors help you pick one that fits your style and a built-in rechargeable battery keeps music pumping wherever and whenever you take it.
Bluetooth®
Rechargeable battery
2W
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mag981
11/10/2017
United Kingdom
Great speaker
Just bought this. Connected it via Bluetooth and it worked instantly. Good volume and sound quality
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
Andyl33
05/08/2017
United Kingdom
Great portable speaker
Very pleaseed with the ease of use and the power this small speaker emits
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
Jazzz
18/12/2016
Saudi Arabia
Good perfomance for the cost
Nice design & very compact ,easy to use. Also very simple to pair with smartphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker