2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy iPod and CD music anywhere you go
Play music from your iPod and CDs out loud and proud. The cool Philips CD soundmachine boasts a full range speaker system enhanced with powerful Dynamic Bass Boost - perfect for pumping up the volume wherever you go.
Dock for iPod
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
David8
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very good, excellent looking
The sound quality is very good, but the design really makes this stand out. It is unusual enough to provoke a comment, but never looks out of place and is a practical compact size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine
Happyman
29/12/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent Purchase
Recently purchased the boom box for my 3 year old daughter.. and to use on holiday etc. I am really pleased with the sound quality, the size and functionability of the product. Being able to use the docking station and also use the aux plug for an ipod shuffle is an additional bonus to me. All in all very pleased with the purchase, and an excellent price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine
Zinnyslot
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Good value for money
A little limited in regards to sound quality and also features however for the price it is good value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine