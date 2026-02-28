2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ5740/98
Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos
You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs, radio and cassette.
DVD, CD, USB, FM
Tape
Remote Control
2W
0
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
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