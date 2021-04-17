2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
CD
cassette
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
delboy 1214
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great CD and Music Cassette Player
it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.
Pros
works very well
Cons
nothing to report
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-04-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-04-17
Jason12
27/05/2013
United Kingdom
Its perfect for what i wanted.
Its a great piece of kit , the sound is quality and its very portable which is what i needed especially with two teenagers in the house always borrowing it. Its compact and fits on the worktop with ease.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Lesal
19/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Does what it says on the box
It’s a bit lightweight and mainly plastic so not too robust. I bought it for my husband to listen to tapes so it’s good for that . Easy to use and was a good price
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
A bit lightweight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-11-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-11-19