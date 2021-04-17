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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ127/05

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • CD

  • cassette

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great CD and Music Cassette Player

it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.

Pros

works very well

Cons

nothing to report

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-04-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-04-17

27/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Its perfect for what i wanted.

Its a great piece of kit , the sound is quality and its very portable which is what i needed especially with two teenagers in the house always borrowing it. Its compact and fits on the worktop with ease.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

19/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Does what it says on the box

It’s a bit lightweight and mainly plastic so not too robust. I bought it for my husband to listen to tapes so it’s good for that . Easy to use and was a good price

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

A bit lightweight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-11-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-11-19

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