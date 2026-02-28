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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ105C/12

Program your favorite music

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Program your favorite music

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FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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20-track CD programmable

The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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