2 year warranty
Discontinued
Program your favorite music
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Black
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The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Gazza99
05/04/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent sound quality and ease of use
Very pleased with purchase and excellent sound quality .highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ105B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ105B CD Soundmachine