2 year warranty
Discontinued
AW3000/10
Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.
The speaker feature specially-angled professional grade Hi-Fi drivers, designed to produce the most extensive and immersive soundstage possible. The positioning of the drivers offers unparalleled, dynamic sound quality regardless of where you are in the room. The unique design also allows the speakers to fit unobtrusively into the interior design.
An added line-in connection allows you to connect external music sources to the Philips system in addition to the wireless option. Simply connect the speakers to the line-in, audio-out or headphone jack of any media player – like your CD/DVD player, TV or MP3 player
2.1
of 5
14
Reviews
Techteam
13/07/2015
United Kingdom
Flawed but an easy fix.
Now anybody reading the reviews on this product would be mad to buy one, but, I'm pleased I did. It's not as bad to set up as made out, the sound quality is fantastic and if you find it too bassy turn it down in the equalizer settings! It's great. Love the preset buttons which make it stand alone without the need for the app.So lets test Philips then with a suggestion. No firmware updates for a long while but what would really make this killer for me would be the ability to assign MP3 link to one of the preset buttons, one or five please or better yet let me choose between them all. Then I can just plug in push the preset button and rock. Come on Philips you can do it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AW3000 A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AW3000 A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
tomparkerplaysguitar
28/12/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic sound, clunky app.
With a bit of patience I have the speaker playing music wireless from the app. The sound is fantastic. Deep clear bass, refined highs, all balanced well if a tad bass heavy. But honestly played wireless or through an AUX cable the sound is brilliant. The app is clunky. I connected the speaker fine, got music playing fine, however a few odd songs appear to be missing. Sometimes, in fact quite often at the end of a song the next won't start playing, you have to click the next song button within the app. This is fairly fundamental, not good, and could do with fixing. Equally my itunes playlists do not show up which is not such a problem, just an inconvenience. I can't comment on the streaming services as I haven't got a subscription to them but they are easy to find under the services section. In essence Philips could do with fixing the app so next songs play automatically consistently. Other than that the sound is top quality, and this "compact" speaker has plenty of volume.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AW3000 A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AW3000 A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Carlos
11/10/2013
United Kingdom
Fantastic sound....dreadful app
Was seduced by the sheer look and quality build of this speaker but am afraid I have to concur with many other reviews here. The sound quality is unbelievable but the supporting app is very disappointing and user unfriendly. Also, when the speaker cuts out it can take a frustratingly long time to reconnect!
This review was made for AW3000 A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
This review was made for AW3000 A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker