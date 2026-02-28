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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

AT10/00

Enjoy your music wherever you go

Enjoy listening to music from the compact Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Simply choose your music source, from Bluetooth wireless streaming, FM radio, audio-in, USB or an SD card! A built-in rechargeable battery means music everywhere

See all benefits

Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB Direct

  • SD

  • FM digital tuner

Up to 20-hour music playback

Up to 20-hour music playback

This player's long-lasting power comes in the form of 20 hours of continuous music playback or FM radio listening - all on a single charge.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

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