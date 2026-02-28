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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Radio Cassette Recorder

AQ5130/98

Enjoy great music from different sources

Enjoy music on the go with the Philips radio cassette recorder, featuring a cassette deck and FM/AM radio. Plus, there’s One-touch recording with auto voice input adjustment functions to ensure optimal listening enjoyment.

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in excellent sound quality

Enjoy great music from different sources

  • Stereo

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

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Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

Fast forward and rewind functions

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