2 year warranty
Discontinued
AQ5130/98
Enjoy great music from different sources
Enjoy music on the go with the Philips radio cassette recorder, featuring a cassette deck and FM/AM radio. Plus, there’s One-touch recording with auto voice input adjustment functions to ensure optimal listening enjoyment.
Stereo
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Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
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