2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJH5100/12
Wake up & fall asleep with nature
Fill your bedroom with the calming calls of nature or tunes. Pick from a list of these and use any of the 20 in alarms, or the sleep timer that gently fades music out. The Philips Clock radio also offers multi-colored mood-lights.
Sound soother
Alarm, Natural sound
Plug and set
Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads preprogrammed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.
Philips clock radios let you rise and shine the way you want to. An adjustable alarm volume allows you to set the loudness of your wake up call to your fancy. Whether you need a louder alarm to get out of bed on time, or prefer a softer alarm for gentle rousing, the adjustable volume gives you the flexibility to start the day your way.
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