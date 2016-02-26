2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wake up to great music
Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning or 30-pin connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic dual dock alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allow you to charge three devices at once and wakes you in time
DualDock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
USB port for charging
FM, dual alarm
8W
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ashash
26/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice Clock/Radio/iPhone and iPad charger
Bought this as a gift, the person that received this says it is a great Radio Alarm clock and charge up both the iPhone and iPad on this device at night, very convenient when it is just sitting on the bedside table.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
Zola
26/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice Clock/Radio/iPhone and iPad charger
Bought this as a gift, the person that received this says it is a great Radio Alarm clock and charge up both the iPhone and iPad on this device at night, very convenient when it is just sitting on the bedside table.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
LuQuin
31/03/2014
United Kingdom
Great product
Great quality sound - nice deep base. Easy to set up - just sit your iPhone/ipad onto connector and the time and day sets up automatically. Great feature of being able to turn the display off completely during night hours as well as having 3 other brightness choices. Lovely touch when the radio comes on in the morning - it starts of very quietly and gradually increases to the volume level that has been chosen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio