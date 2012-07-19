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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone

AJ7034D/05

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Start your day with this Philips Docking system. It offers Bass Reflex Speaker System for deep powerful bass, 20W RMS output and a dock that takes any iPod/iPhone. Also enjoy enhanced waking and radio experiences via the free Philips App.

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Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

  • App-enhanced

  • 20W

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

20W RMS total output power

20W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Adjustable alarm volume for reliable wake up calls

Adjustable alarm volume for reliable wake up calls

Philips clock radios let you rise and shine the way you want to. An adjustable alarm volume allows you to set the loudness of your wake up call to your fancy. Whether you need a louder alarm to get out of bed on time, or prefer a softer alarm for gentle rousing, the adjustable volume gives you the flexibility to start the day your way.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

19/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Radio Alarm Clock

Bought this on offer from Argos. Excellent value for money - teenage son wants one now! Sound quality is excellent. Radio is good. Dual alarm a good feature. App for iPhone adds more features which is a bonus to the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7034D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7034D docking station for iPod/iPhone

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