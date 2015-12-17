2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5300D/05
There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
2.4
of 5
11
Reviews
steve35
17/12/2015
United Kingdom
The sound quality is fantastic, the features are great.
I've had it almost one year, I needed something small but I also wanted a big quality sound. This was a great choice I have what I wanted, it's hard to believe with the quality sound it's compact enough to fit anywhere. There hasn't been a day since my purchase that I haven't been completely satisfied with my decision.
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
MatoMato
23/08/2013
United Kingdom
This product has deficiencies
A disadvantage of radio is only this, when the iPhone is connected to a channel is not filled, as much as it should be. The battery lasts much less than otherwise to 220v.
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
orangepeel
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great for about 18months then gave up
I have had this model for about 18months and it has now decided to flash unsupported device whenever i put my iphone 6s in the dock. This results in no charging facility and constant flashing mening the phone has to be removed from the dock completely Is this an issue with iphone 6s or is this a different issue altogether? I wouls be intrigued to know....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone