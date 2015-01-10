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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ5030/12

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Wake up and beam

Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm.

See all benefits

with a time projection

Wake up and beam

  • Time projection

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Flexible projection angle for easy viewing anywhere

Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want - on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you watch the time without even having to turn your head, and it looks simply great.

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Adjustable focus for sharpest time projection

Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

10/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect Clock Radio and Alarm

Great and well thought out piece of equipment. Functions are many and easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

27/07/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Happy

It does everything promised in the publicity. The only improvement I would like to see is for the projection lens to have greater flexibility in direction, however if siting beside your bed this would not be a problem. I liked the ability to dim the fixed display light, and to be able to pre-programme 2 different alarms.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

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