2 year warranty
Discontinued
Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want - on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you watch the time without even having to turn your head, and it looks simply great.
Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.
This clock radio projects the time onto the wall or ceiling for your convenient viewing. With the Flip control feature, you can immediately rotate the projected time 180 degrees for easier viewing from anywhere in the room.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
DW67
10/01/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect Clock Radio and Alarm
Great and well thought out piece of equipment. Functions are many and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
judgejules
27/07/2011
United Kingdom
Very Happy
It does everything promised in the publicity. The only improvement I would like to see is for the projection lens to have greater flexibility in direction, however if siting beside your bed this would not be a problem. I liked the ability to dim the fixed display light, and to be able to pre-programme 2 different alarms.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio