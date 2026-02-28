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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3915B/12

Wake to your favorite CD track

Great sound from CD with wide-angle stereo speakers makes waking-up a pleasure!

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Wake to your favorite CD track

  • CD

Easy alarm/time set

Easy alarm/time set

Dual alarm time

Dual alarm time

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

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