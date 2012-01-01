2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3270D/05
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
2.0
of 5
3
Reviews
kwackerz
01/01/2012
United Kingdom
Volume of Alarm
If you like being woken by rapidly increasing volume (set at level 3 but zoomed up to level 20 before I managed to switch the deafening noise off) and you don't have get up at 04:00 in the morning, this is the product for you! Very disappointed with Phillips - this is the first of their products that I'm having to take back - I've bought various Phillips items as a first choice for more years than I'm going to admit to!
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
merryberry
01/01/2012
United Kingdom
Volume of Alarm
If you like being woken by rapidly increasing volume (set at level 3 but zoomed up to level 20 before I managed to switch the deafening noise off) and you don't have get up at 04:00 in the morning, this is the product for you! Very disappointed with Phillips - this is the first of their products that I'm having to take back - I've bought various Phillips items as a first choice for more years than I'm going to admit to!
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
remondo
24/11/2011
United Kingdom
Looks great on the box but ultimately flawed
I purchased this product to charge my iPhone at night and wake me up with the radio in the morning. Initial impressions were good, the radio signal was good, the sound quality was adequate for a radio alarm but I wouldn't want to use this as a full time audio player. The design is good too, the clock was large, easy to read and not too bright like most clocks. Setup was easy and the independent dual alarm is a great feature. Upon further testing I found that the alarm volume, whether it is iPod music, radio or beep, rises to the point where it is uncomfortable to listen to. I would prefer the alarm radio volume to be customisable so that it remains at a predefined volume so I can continue listening while I snooze. Had I tested this in one of my cranky morning moods I would have thrown it across the room! I will be returning this product ASAP for a full refund. Having read reviews on the Argos website it's clear other people agree with my points about rising alarm volume, I suggest this issue is rectified in future models.
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone