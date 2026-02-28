2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3226/12
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio, with dual alarm, helps you start your day with your favorite radio station or a gentle alarm. A convenient cable also allows you to plug-and-play your portable music system right at your bedside.
FM/MW, Analogue tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Built-in Audio-in cable
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
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