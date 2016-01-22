Bought as a replacement for alarm clock radio which was dropping its alarm settings. Thought it would be useful for charging my iPhone, with 30 pin connector, and my wife's iPhone, with Lightning connector, with just a switch of the cradle as not many clocks with docking stations these days support the 30 pin connector. However I did not spot on the packaging that the cradles were not fitted with the appropriate connector. I found the small print on the side after I'd opened the box at home and discovered that I'd need extra cables. This needs greater emphasis on the packaging. Although I'd got spare cables it's such a fiddle to set it up that I probably won't use this feature for both phones. Also very disappointing that I can't play music from my iPhone. Not intuitive to set up but by consulting the on line manual I was eventually able to set up the alarm and the pre-sets for the radio. The quick start leaflet could be improved. Overall a relatively cheap clock with some good ideas which could have been so much better. Not bad enough to take back but would not have bought it if I had been aware of the above issues.