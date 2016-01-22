2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3200/12
Wake up to FM radio and a smartphone fully charged
Philips AJ3200 clock radio charges any smartphone, iPhone or Android, while you sleep. Flexi-cradle fits the socket position on any phone perfectly. Wake up to your favourite FM radio and start your day fully charged.
Universal charging
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
1.4
of 5
22
Reviews
Toorgmot
22/01/2016
United Kingdom
Very good for the money
Decent audio quality, two alarm settings and a phone charger! This products got way too low ratings on this website. It works perfectly and does everything I want. It also looks really cool. The only con is that you are unable to adjust the alarm audio level. It is the perfect level though. The alarm starts with a low sound level, but within 5 minutes it has reached a very comfortable sound level. If you use the radio without the alarm function the level can be set to a higher level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
RachH
30/12/2016
United Kingdom
Not easy to use
I bought this as an impulse purchase as I needed a radio/alarm and wish I'd read the reviews on this first. I've never come across a radio/alarm more complicated. I still haven't figured out how to make the radio come on as the alarm, rather than the buzzer and the instructions don't make it clear at all. It's very fiddly to use and it's annoying there isn't a dial for radio stations so it takes forever to push the button through the different stations. It's just too much hassle for a simple thing so I will be returning it.
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Fluter1954
16/02/2016
United Kingdom
Poor information on packaging
Bought as a replacement for alarm clock radio which was dropping its alarm settings. Thought it would be useful for charging my iPhone, with 30 pin connector, and my wife's iPhone, with Lightning connector, with just a switch of the cradle as not many clocks with docking stations these days support the 30 pin connector. However I did not spot on the packaging that the cradles were not fitted with the appropriate connector. I found the small print on the side after I'd opened the box at home and discovered that I'd need extra cables. This needs greater emphasis on the packaging. Although I'd got spare cables it's such a fiddle to set it up that I probably won't use this feature for both phones. Also very disappointing that I can't play music from my iPhone. Not intuitive to set up but by consulting the on line manual I was eventually able to set up the alarm and the pre-sets for the radio. The quick start leaflet could be improved. Overall a relatively cheap clock with some good ideas which could have been so much better. Not bad enough to take back but would not have bought it if I had been aware of the above issues.
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio