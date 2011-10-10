ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3121/05

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Start your day, your way!

This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

See all benefits

Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start your day, your way!

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This clock will waken the dead!!!

This is an ideal clock for all the family.you can be roused from your sleep by either music,or a buzzer...you can have the music as loud as you need,and the buzzing gets louder if you don't waken right away: believe me;it will waken you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.