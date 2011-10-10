2 year warranty
Discontinued
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
0
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Billbored
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
This clock will waken the dead!!!
This is an ideal clock for all the family.you can be roused from your sleep by either music,or a buzzer...you can have the music as loud as you need,and the buzzing gets louder if you don't waken right away: believe me;it will waken you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio