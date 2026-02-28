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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

AJ310 Alarm clock

AJ310/12

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Instant voice prompts for time in English, French or German

Instant voice prompts for time in English, French or German

What time is it? Let the Philips talking clock tell you. At the push of its large “Tell Time” button, the fun trilingual clock announces the time – in English, French or German. Simply adjust the language selector for the language of your choice. Whether your child is too young to tell time, or it’s just fun to have the time read out loud, this clock provides endless amusement. Children will instinctively learn how to read the time with this clock. What’s more, they might even learn to do it in different languages.

Game mode for fun way to learn to read time

Game mode for fun way to learn to read time

Put fun into learning with this talking clock. Hit the “Game” button and the clock goes into game mode. It starts to display a random time in analog or digital format, and waits for your child to adjust the time to match what’s displayed, and to press the “Tell Time” button when he is done. If the answer is correct, the clock will applaud; if not, the clock will give out comical sounds and encourage another try. Game mode helps children learn to read time in both analog and digital formats, and in different languages. Accelerate your child’s learning and infuse fun into his education today.

Fun built-in sounds for bedtime and wake up alarms

Fun built-in sounds for bedtime and wake up alarms

This Philips clock comes with fun sounds specially selected for the young ones. Set the sleep alarm and put your child in the right mood for bedtime with a lullaby or the soothing sounds of a forest. In the mornings, get a rooster to crow your child awake. A total of five sounds, including a standard buzzer, are built into the clock. Other than the fabulous sounds, the clock also comes with red or green light indicators to help remind all when bedtime comes, or when a new day has begun.

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