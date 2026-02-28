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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod

AJ301D/12

Start your day, your way!

Free your portable music at home. Dock your iPod or GoGear player into the compact Philips clock radio with powerful bass supported by 12W RMS power. Enjoy great sounds and choose to kick-start each day with music.

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Wake up to your favorite iPod tunes

Start your day, your way!

Dual alarm time

Dual alarm time

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

Single remote control for the system and iPod

Single remote control for the system and iPod

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

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