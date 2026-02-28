2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ130/12
Sleek design for any lifestyle
Free your portable music at home and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips CD clock radio with aux-in connection. Its sleek, space-enhancing design features a large backlit LCD. Choose to wake up to a favorite CD, digital music or alarm.
CD
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.
Reviews