2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ1003/12
Rise and shine
An elegant mirror display and aluminium cabinet make this the ideal bedside companion. For pure music enjoyment, it also features built-in FM radio for wake-up calls and a handy cable for accessing your portable music system.
Mirror finish display
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.
Reviews