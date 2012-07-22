2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ1000/12
Rise and shine to your favorite radio tune
Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ1000/12 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Mirror finish display
FM, Analogue tuning
Dual alarm
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
3.6
of 5
5
Reviews
JonnyK
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish, functional and simple to use.
I was originally drawn to this product due to it's stylish design and appearance. It is reasonably priced, easy to set up and use and the radio has excellent reception.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Bazza87
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great product but some reservations
Very easy to set the clock and the two alarms but not so easy to switch off without sitting up, putting on glasses and then finding the right button. Maybe I'll get better with practice. It looks good and being able to dim the display is useful - on full the whole bedroom is lit up with a yellow light! The radio quality is good but when the alarm switches the radio on there is an annoying beeping in the background so I have to switch the radio off and on again if I want to listen while drinking early morning tea. The main disadvantage is that there is no battery backup so a power cut could cause problems. (I realise I should have checked before I bought it.)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Alicia38
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great product but some reservations
Very easy to set the clock and the two alarms but not so easy to switch off without sitting up, putting on glasses and then finding the right button. Maybe I'll get better with practice. It looks good and being able to dim the display is useful - on full the whole bedroom is lit up with a yellow light! The radio quality is good but when the alarm switches the radio on there is an annoying beeping in the background so I have to switch the radio off and on again if I want to listen while drinking early morning tea. The main disadvantage is that there is no battery backup so a power cut could cause problems. (I realise I should have checked before I bought it.)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio