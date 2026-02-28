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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE1500/00

Fully pocketable size

You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio.

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Fully pocketable size

  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning

  • Built-in speaker

  • Headphone jack

  • Battery operated

Single thumbwheel control for volume and on/off switch

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FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

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