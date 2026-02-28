2 year warranty
Discontinued
AE1500/00
Fully pocketable size
You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio.
FM/MW, Analogue tuning
Built-in speaker
Headphone jack
Battery operated
0
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
Reviews