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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking speaker

AD340/05

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this Philips docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. Its smart dock lets you charge your iPod/iPhone without the need to remove its protective casing.

See all benefits

Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

  • for iPod/iPhone

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

8W RMS total output power

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

This is a fantastic speaker dock for the price. The sound quality is incredible from such a small unit and the design speaks for itself. It fits perfectly on a window sill or shelf. I couldn't find any reviews for this dock before I bought it but I'm really glad that I did as it is brilliant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD340 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD340 docking speaker

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