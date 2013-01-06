2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone
Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this Philips docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. Its smart dock lets you charge your iPod/iPhone without the need to remove its protective casing.
for iPod/iPhone
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
RobWilson
06/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
This is a fantastic speaker dock for the price. The sound quality is incredible from such a small unit and the design speaks for itself. It fits perfectly on a window sill or shelf. I couldn't find any reviews for this dock before I bought it but I'm really glad that I did as it is brilliant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD340 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD340 docking speaker